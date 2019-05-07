FORECAST UPDATE: Temperature warming until next storm clears the area

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. One more dry day

–You still have some time to tend to the yard or wash the pollen off the car. Wednesday will be another nice day with partly sunny skies. There is a very low chance for a stray, renegade sprinkle early in the day. However, even if a shower can develop, it would be very isolated and would not result in a washout.

2. Rain chances ramping up Thursday

–A large storm system moves into the region Thursday. This feature will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area into Thursday afternoon and evening. We will also see warmer temperatures with highs around 80°. Our team will be monitoring how this storm system evolves as it may bring the potential for a few stronger storms throughout the afternoon and early evening Thursday. Rain and storms are expected to continue Thursday night through Friday morning. The cold front associated with this system works through the area Friday morning and will usher in cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s early in the day Friday, then drop into the 50s by late-morning/early-afternoon.

3. Cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend

–As the cooler air settles in Friday night, you may be reaching for the spring jackets with any evening activities. Lows by Saturday morning drop to around 40°. Saturday is looking like a dry day and a nice one to continue tending to the yards or setting up the patio furniture. It will, however, be a little cooler. Highs for the start of the weekend will be in the lower to mid-60s. Normal highs for the time of year are in the mid-60s. We stay in the lower to mid-60s Sunday and into next week with the chance for some showers returning Sunday.

For the complete 7-day forecast walk-through, watch the video update above.