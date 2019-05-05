FORECAST UPDATE: Clearing through the day Sunday Video

SUNDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

Sun Returns!

Seasonable Temperatures This Week

Active Mid-Week

SUNSHINE RETURNS TODAY

Areas of fog are possible early Sunday with mostly cloudy skies through the morning. As we go through the day, the sunshine will start coming back out and then we will have plenty of sun as we get into Sunday evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WORK-WEEK OUTLOOK

Tonight, temperatures cool off with clear skies into the low 40s. We start the week dry and eventually warm up into the afternoon with highs in the low 70s Monday afternoon. The next chance of rain comes Tuesday as another weak storm system works into the region. This will keep a small chance of showers in through Wednesday. A much better chance of rain and storms for the day Thursday. Temperatures stay seasonable through the week.

For the complete detailed forecast over the next seven days, click the video above.



