YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This winter has provided very warm temperatures across our region. We are in record territory, and it looks like more days will be above normal than below as the month of February ends the meteorological winter of 2022-2023.

This one will go down in the record books.

What is Meteorological Winter?

Meteorologists and climatologists use the quarter system throughout the year to make it easier to record and keep records during each season. This is known as a meteorological season.

The three-month system does not factor in the changing date of each season through the year. It is a simple three months for winter (December, January and February). The same goes for meteorological spring, summer and fall.

Meteorological seasons each year:

Winter: December, January and February

Spring: March, April and May

Summer: June, July and August

Fall: September, October and November

When does astronomical winter start?

The official start of astronomical winter started on December 21, 2022. It started at 4:48 p.m. on the Winter Solstice.

Here is an update on the warm winter temperatures we have experienced in Youngstown, Ohio.

How warm has the winter been in Youngstown, Ohio?

Winter, to this point, has delivered a total of 60 days with above-normal average temperatures. Seventy-three percent of the days to this point of winter have been above normal.

As you would expect, this has made our average temperature for the winter to be well above the normal to this point of the year. As of the morning of February 20, 2023, the average temperature for the winter was 34.6°F.

The warmest average temperature to this point of the winter was 39.4°F in the winter of 1931-1932.

We are climbing our way through the top 10 warmest winters on record with our current average of 34.6°F to this point.

We currently rank number three in the top 10 list for warmest winters on record.

See the chart below to find out what other years were in the top 10 list for warmest winters on record through February 20:

Top Ten Rank Year Average Temp 1 1931-1932 39.4°F 2 1932-1933 35.0°F 3 2022-2023 34.6°F 4 2019-2020 34.0°F 5 2001-2002 33.9°F 6 1982-1983 33.9°F 7 1936-1937 33.9°F 8 1949-1950 33.8°F 9 1997-1998 33.7°F 10 2011-2012 33.2°F Top 10 warmest meteorological winters through February 20th in Youngstown, Ohio

We are currently ranked as the third warmest winter on record in Youngstown, Ohio, to this date (2/20/2023). There are eight days left in meteorological winter at the time this article was created.

You would need to be 90 years old, or older, to have experienced a winter this warm!

Some other fun facts about the winter record in Youngstown, Ohio are below.

The coldest winter on record:

The coldest winter on record was back in 1976-1977. The average temperature was 19.0°F. The winter of 1962-1963 holds the #2 spot, and 1977-1978 is in the #3 spot for the top 10 coldest winters on record.

The wettest winter on record:

The wettest winter on record was back in 1949-1950. The amount of precipitation was 15.88 inches. The winter of 1951-1952 holds the #2 spot, and 2007-2008 is in the #3 spot for the top 10 wettest winters on record.

The driest winter on record:

The driest winter on record was back in 1920-1921. The amount of precipitation was 2.91 inches. The winter of 1925-1926 holds the #2 spot, and 1930-1931 is in the #3 spot for the top 10 driest winters on record.

The snowiest winter on record:

The snowiest winter on record was back in 2010-2011. The amount of snowfall was 103.7 inches. The winter of 2007-2008 holds the #2 spot, and 2009-2010 is in the #3 spot for the top 10 snowiest winters on record.