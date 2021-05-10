Fog early, sunny and warmer Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Fog this morning. Be alert for low visibility and changing driving conditions.

Wet roads and a flood warning in Trumbull County at Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station until tomorrow at 12:32 p.m. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Outside of the fog, we have clear skies. Mostly sunny today and a warmer high in the low to mid 50s.



CHILLY OVERNIGHTS AHEAD

Becoming cloudy tonight, with a low in the low to mid 30s.



SLIGHT SPRINKLE CHANCE TUESDAY, MOSTLY SUNNY REST OF THE WEEK

Sunshine early Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight shower chance into the afternoon and evening. High in the low 50s. Breezy tomorrow with winds 20 to 25 mph at times.

Clearing and colder into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Low in the low to mid 30s.

Mostly sunny Wednesday with a high in the upper 50s.

Patchy frost and mostly clear skies Wednesday night. Low in the mid 30s.

Mostly sunny and a high in the low to mid 60s Thursday.

Mostly clear and a low around 40° Thursday night.

Mostly sunny Friday and a high in the low to mid 60s.

Lower 40s and mostly clear Friday night.



SHOWER CHANCE FOR THE WEEKEND, DRY MONDAY

Isolated shower chance for Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Low to mid 40s Saturday night and a shower chance. High Sunday near 70°.

Sunshine and clouds Monday with a high around 70°.

