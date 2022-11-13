TEMPERATURES

Tonight will be colder with lows in the upper 20s. Monday will only have a daytime high in the upper-30s and low 40s.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

A few lake effect snow showers are moving through the area. These will taper off overnight. Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

FUTURE TRACKER

Snow showers will taper off Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Monday will be dry with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It will stay cold with highs near 40. Skies stay partly cloudy Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. Clouds increase on Tuesday with the chance for rain and snow showers returing to the forecast. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

TONIGHT

Snow showers taper off.

Low: 27

MONDAY

It will another cold day with highs near 40. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A stray snow shower will be possible early.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures stay in the low 40 for highs on Tuesday with clouds increasing through the day. Rain and snow showers will be possible during the second half of the day. Another round of showers that may mix with snow arrives Tuesday night. The chance for rain or snow showers will continue on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 30s. It stays chilly through the end of next week with rain or snow showers possible. It gets colder as we head into the weekend with highs Friday and Saturday in the low 30s. The weekend is looking dry with partly sunny skies.