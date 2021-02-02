Flurries and chilly Tuesday

THIS MORNINGAdd extra time for travel this morning. Winter Weather Advisory continues for Columbiana and Lawrence County until TOMORROW morning.Southeastern Mahoning County and Columbiana County got the most... 4.5" around New Middletown and Salem, 5" in East Palestine, and just over 6" way down in East Liverpool. Around 3" most other spots in Mahoning County, with less than 2" or less as of now in Trumbull and Mercer.We're in the low to mid 20's and wind chill is around the middle teens.

SNOW CONTINUES TODAY-CONSISTENT BUT FINEExpect snow showers to continue today. Accumulations of 1" to 2" with Columbiana closer to 3". High today in the low to mid 30's.

SNOW SHOWERS TAPER TO FLURRIES THIS EVENINGSnow showers early evening, becoming isolated late night. Around an inch tonight, with up to 2' in the Advisory areas. Low in the lower 20's.

ISOLATED SNOW EARLY TUESDAY, PARTLY SUNNY IN THE AFTERNOONA few isolated snow showers early Tuesday, becoming partly sunny into the afternoon. High in the upper 20's. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower teens for Tuesday night.

CHILLY BUT DRY WEDNESDAYChilly but partly sunny and dry for Wednesday. High in the upper 20's. Partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night, with a low in the low to mid-teens.

WARMING UP WITH WINTRY MIX A push of warmer air arrives for Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a late day rain/snow mix chance. High in the mid 30's. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 30's Thursday night with a rain/snow mix likely. Friday morning we have a chance for snow, then snow/rain mix, finally changing to mostly rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 30's.

Colder Friday night, with a low around 20° with isolated snow showers.

WATCHING FOR STORM THIS WEEKEND, FRIGID TEMPERATURES MONDAYMid 30's Saturday with isolated snow shower chance and mainly cloudy. Watching for another storm that could bring another round of snow for Sunday and into Monday. Snow shower chance Saturday night and a low in the middle teens. Scattered snow showers Sunday, with a high in the mid 20's.Cold Sunday night with a low in the middle single-digits! Wind chills will be 0° to -5°High Monday only making it into the middle teens with a chance for snow showers.