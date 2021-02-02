Flurries and chilly Tuesday

TODAY
We had a dusting of snow this morning. Slick roads possible again this morning. Temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chill in the lower teens.
High today in the mid to upper 20s. Cloudy with isolated light snow or flurries. A dusting possible. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy tonight.
TONIGHT
Chilly with a low in the upper teens.
SEASONAL WEDNESDAY
Scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday, with a high in the lower 30s.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the low to mid teens.
WINTRY MIX LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
Scattered clouds and mid 30s for Thursday. Chance for a late-day rain or snow shower.
Snow showers turning to rain/snow mix Thursday night as we warm through the night. Low around 30°.
FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY
Temperatures start in the lower 30s Friday morning with a rain/snow mix. Mix changes to snow showers in the afternoon as we drop into the lower 20s late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy Friday night with isolated snow shower chance early. Low around 10°.
ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES LATE WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers Saturday. High in the upper 20s.
Arctic air moves in Saturday night, with a low in the single digits. Wind chills -5° to -10°.
Cold with isolated snow shower Sunday and a high in the lower 20s.
Sunday night frigid low around 0°. Wind chills -5 to -15°. Chance for snow showers.
DEEP FREEZE MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Partly sunny with isolated snow shower Monday and frigid. Low in the mid to upper teens.
Another cold night Monday night with a low around 0°. Wind chills -5 to -15°.
Isolated snow showers and cloudy Tuesday, with temperatures around 20°.