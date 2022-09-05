LABOR DAY OUTLOOK

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the viewing area for today and tonight until 11pm.

Be alert for standing water from yesterday’s torrential rains.

Patchy fog, with a shower chance this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Expect off and on showers and weak thunderstorms for Labor day, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible, with higher amounts possible where showers train over the same location.



SHOWERS LIKELY FOR JOHN FOGERTY CONCERT TONIGHT

Showers and storms likely tonight, low in the mid 60’s.



BACK TO SCHOOL AND WORK TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers or weak thunderstorms at times Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night, isolated shower or storms possible. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



DRYING OUT LATE WEEK

Cloudy Wednesday, with isolated shower or thunderstorm chance. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high around 80°.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Thursday night.

Partly to mostly sunny Friday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 60’s for Friday night.



ISOLATED SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the lower 80’s.

Chance for a shower Saturday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny with a chance for a shower Sunday, high in the mid to upper 70’s .

Upper 50’s with scattered showers Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid to upper 70’s.