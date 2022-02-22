(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Flood WATCH in effect for the Valley until tomorrow morning. Rain developing this morning.

Warm, in the mid 40’s this morning. High today around 60° with off and on rain showers and a thunderstorm chance. Up to an inch or more of rain for most of the Valley, and up to 1.5″ in Columbiana County.



TURNING COLDER TONIGHT

Showers and a thunderstorm possible tonight, isolated shower chance overnight.

Colder, low in the lower 30’s.



SEASONAL AND CLOUDY WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and colder for Wednesday, high in the mid 30’s.



SNOW DEVELOPING INTO THURSDAY

Low to mid 20’s Wednesday night and cloudy with chance for snow showers.

Snow showers develop Thursday, high in the lower 30’s.



WINTRY MIX THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

BE ALERT FOR ICY CONDITIONS THURSDAY LATE NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING.

Snow, mixing with sleet or freezing rain Thursday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Sleet or snow showers early Friday morning, changing to snow after 7am.

Chance for snow showers Friday night and colder. Low in the upper single-digits.



COLD WEEKEND, LATE WEEKEND SNOW SHOWERS

Partly sunny and chilly Saturday, high in the upper 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and low in the upper teens into Sunday morning.

Chance for isolated snow showers Sunday, high in the low to mid 30’s.

Isolated snow showers Sunday night, low around 10°.

Partly sunny with isolated snow shower Monday, high in the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy and , low around 10° into Tuesday morning.

Partly sunny and chilly Tuesday, high in the upper 20’s.