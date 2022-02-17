(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region. Warm this morning in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Rain developing today, and it could be heavy at times. Accumulation of an 1″ to an 1.5″ coupled with the snow melt could cause localized flooding, especially around rivers and streams. High in the lower 50’s.



RISING RIVERS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT

Flood warning goes active tonight for Mahoning and Trumbull county areas around the Mahoning river.

Winter Weather Advisory for tonight. Rain mixing with sleet and snow tonight, colder in the upper teens.

Icy untreated roads for Friday with rapid freeze.

Early snow showers Friday and a high only in the mid 20’s.



SNOW SHOWERS EARLY SATURDAY, WARMING LATE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK

Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the upper teens.

Upper 20’s for Saturday, expect early snow showers and a light accumulation possible.

Low in the middle teens into Sunday morning and cloudy.



Mostly sunny Sunday with a warmer high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Lower 30’s into Monday morning and partly cloudy.

Low to mid 50’s for Monday and partly sunny.

Mostly cloudy and mild Monday night, low around 40°.



RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN; WINTRY MIX MID TO LATE WEEK

Scattered showers Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s.

Upper 30’s and a chance for a rain snow mix Tuesday night.

Mid to upper 40’s on Wednesday with scattered rain or snow showers.

Mid 30’s with isolated light snow Wednesday night.

Upper 30’s next Thursday with a chance for light rain or snow showers.