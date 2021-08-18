FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Flash Flood WATCH for today until 4pm for Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Until 8pm for Columbiana,

Mercer and Lawrence Counties. Rain from tropical depression Fred will sweep through the Valley today, heavy at times this morning. Localized flooding is possible with up to an inch to 2″+ isolated accumulation. Chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Rain becomes more isolated into the afternoon and this evening. Warm and humid this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60’s and dew points in the tropical range of upper 60’s to lower 70’s. High today in the mid to upper 70’s.



TONIGHT

Isolated showers or a weak storm chance tonight. Low in the upper 60’s.



CHANCE FOR A SPOTTY AFTERNOON STORM

Patchy fog early morning tomorrow. Mostly cloudy with chance for isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High in the upper 70’s.

Chance for a few showers Thursday night.



WARMER WEEKEND

Partly sunny Friday with an isolated shower chance. High in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and low to mid 60’s Friday night.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mid 80’s Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a chance for a few isolated storms into the afternoon.

Mid to upper 60’s Saturday night. Partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s and humid Sunday with isolated showers and storms.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid 60’s Sunday night.



SUMMER HEAT AND MAINLY DRY NEXT WEEK

Mainly dry for the first half of the week. High in the low 80’s Monday with partly sunny skies. Slight storm chance into the afternoon. Mid 60’s and partly cloudy skies Monday night. Low to mid 80’s Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. Slight storm chance into the afternoon. Mid 60’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 80’s.