First snowflakes of the season in the forecast for the snowbelt — Here’s how much to expect

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will start pushing into Trumbull and Mercer counties Tuesday evening. As temperatures drop, the showers will mix over to snow showers overnight.

The bulk of the precipitation will be north of Interstate 80, though a few isolated snow showers and flurries aren’t out of the question across Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Lows will drop to the lower 30s, around to slightly below the freezing mark. This will enhance the potential for a little accumulation.

A slushy coating to an isolated 1″ is possible in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Little to no accumulation is expected south of Youngstown.

The snow won’t have a big impact on travel, but a few slick secondary roads aren’t completely out of the question. Bridges and overpasses also should be watched in the morning.

A brisk breeze will continue overnight, driving wind chills into the 20s at times.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered snowbelt snow showers and flurries will be ongoing Wednesday morning. We will continue seeing occasional snow showers, mixing with rain as temperatures warm, through the morning.

Isolated showers or sprinkles remain in the forecast in the afternoon, primarily north of Interstate 80. The rest of the area will see scattered clouds with peeks of sun.

It will be chilly with highs in the lower 40s and a brisk wind keeping wind chills in the 30s most of the day.

A stray rain, snow shower or flurry is still possible Wednesday night, mainly in the northern snowbelt. We will see scattered clouds into the night.

Temperatures will fall to around 30° for overnight lows.

THURSDAY

The chance for a mix of rain and snow showers continues Thursday again, mainly in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with highs in the lower 40s.

Isolated snowbelt showers, mixing over to snow, remain in the forecast Thursday night. A shift in the winds Thursday night will bring an end to any precipitation early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a nice but cool end to the workweek, with mostly sunny skies Friday. Highs warm to the upper 40s.

Dry weather continues Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs rising to the lower 50s. A weak disturbance comes with a small chance for a passing shower or two Sunday.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. The warming trend continues early next week with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s on both Monday and Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.