First night of fall will be feeling more seasonably appropriate — Warmer air returns late-week

Temperatures will be dropping tonight much lower than the last several night -- here's a look at when the heat returns and when to expect more rain this week:

TONIGHT

The first night of fall will be feeling more seasonably appropriate with temperatures turning cooler tonight. Skies will be clearing with a light breeze through the evening. We will become mainly clear overnight with lows in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Expect a cooler day Tuesday. We start off mostly sunny with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds in the afternoon. Dew points will have fallen so we are looking at a comfortable feeling to the air. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

We cool to the low 50s Tuesday night. Expect another quiet and ry night. Skies will be mainly clear.

WEDNESDAY

Another gorgeous day as we work through the middle of the week. Wednesday begins with lots of sunshine through the morning. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny Wednesday afternoon into the evening. It will be sightly warmer with highs in the mid-70s. We will have to keep an eye out for a few late-evening showers. The chance for any rain will begin to climb after sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a weak cold front sliding through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This keeps the chance for some early morning rain showers in the forecast Thursday and will keep temperatures a little cooler. It’s short-lived with warmer air surging into the region Friday and into the weekend. The pattern turns stormy late-week into the weekend with a chance for occasional rain or storms.

