First few days of fall coming with above average temperatures

Fall officially began this morning and the first few days of the season will be rather mild. The normal high is now in the upper 60s with normal lows in the upper 40s:

Happy first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 9:31AM this morning, meaning the position of the suns most direct rays on the surface of the Earth were at the equator and beginning to shift south into the southern hemisphere. (For a more in-depth explanation of the seasons, CLICK HERE)

TONIGHT

Another quiet and dry night ahead. You can finally take a break from covering or moving any of the outdoor plants/landscaping. It won’t be as cool with lows only dropping into the upper to mid-40s. We will have a few clouds around overnight, in addition to the haze of smoke from the wildfires moving back into the region.

WEDNESDAY

We continue the warm-up Wednesday as highs rise to the mid-70s through the day. Expect a few more clouds around during the day with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Any sunshine will be filtered with the hazy sky back overhead. Current modeling suggests a filtered sky through much of the day across the area and upper level winds drive wildfire smoke back into the region. Aside from the haze, no weather hassles are expected.

Wednesday night is looking like both a warmer and cloudier night. Clouds will continue streaming into the region from the southwest, leading to a mostly cloudy sky. It will remain warmer with overnight lows only falling to the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Beta will be moving toward the Tennessee Valley Thursday. Though the moisture associated the the remnant system is expected to stay to our south, clouds associated with that system are expected to move into the region. This will lead to a mostly cloudy Thursday. Any peeks of sunshine are likely to be filtered by continued coverage of the wildfire smoke plume overhead. Highs for the day will remain in the mid-70s. Clouds thin out a bit Thursday night with low temperatures returning to the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue climbing to end the workweek. We kickoff the weekend with highs around 80°. The rain chances will climb this weekend as the pattern turns much stormier next week. In addition to rain chances returning, we are looking at temperatures heading in the opposite direction with a cooling trend setting up into next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.