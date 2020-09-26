Fire up the grill and have the s’mores ready — warm afternoons and comfortable nights ahead this weekend

Fall began Tuesday but it won't feel like it this weekend! Rain remains a few days out -- Update on when rain chances rise and temps start coming down here:

TONIGHT

Aside from some patchy fog, we have no weather worries for the night. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures remain warmer than average. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

If you’re looking for nice weather to do a little outdoor fall decorating or start packing up some of the summer stuff in the yard, consider doing it this weekend. Saturday will be dry and warm. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs more than 10° above average. The average high temperatures for Saturday is 68° and we will be seeing highs around 80°.

Saturday Night

We have a beautiful night setting up Saturday. This is looking like great patio or campfire weather. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s for overnight lows. We will continue with mostly clear skies across the Valley.

Sunday

More of the same is expected Sunday. In fact, we will add a few more degrees to the daytime high temperatures. Expect sunshine with scattered clouds through the day. Highs will be nearing the mid-80s for highs. It will also be a little breezy through the day. We are looking at increasing clouds into Sunday night and a low chance at a few isolated overnight showers or a stray thunderstorm. It will remain mild with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A big flop in the pattern comes next week. A cold front approaches the area Monday, bringing an increasing risk for showers and storms. Temperatures will begin to cool Tuesday with some wet weather likely. By the latter part of the week we are looking at below average temperatures with highs falling into the 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.