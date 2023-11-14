November is off to a very dry start. The current amount of rainfall so far is flirting with records for the month.

The weather forecast will help our fire risk later this week as some rain returns to the forecast.

How dry are we?

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has not measured more than a trace of rainfall since Nov. 1.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 marks 13 days without measurable precipitation here in Youngstown.

When you combine the limited amount of new rainfall with dead leaves and branches, you increase the risk for fire.

Why are we approaching fire danger conditions?

According to the Department of Natural Resources, wildfires can take place at any time of the year when the ground is not snow-covered. They are more likely to start when people try to burn leaves and brush, or when they leave campfires unattended and dump wood ash outdoors. A tractor or a vehicle with a hot exhaust can also cause fires in dry areas. Wildfires are more likely to spread when there is an abundance of dead vegetation around to carry the flames, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

With the dry air in place and the amount of dry fuel on the ground from tree leaves and branches, we increase our risk for brush fires.

Wind can fuel the flames in an open burn at any time of the year. It is especially dangerous to have strong wind and mixing when conditions are dry.

Does Ohio have a burn ban in place?

According to Ohio Revised Code 1503.18, most open burning in unincorporated areas is not allowed to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the months of March, April, May, October and November.

Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 can be seen below: