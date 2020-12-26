Final weekend of 2020 starts cold — Here’s what to plan for

Brrrrr!! The wind isn't feeling too nice out there. Wind chills will be a factor during any Saturday snow fun -- Sunday will be a bit warmer

TONIGHT

Cold and blustery overnight. Temperatures drop toward the lower teens with winds between 10-20MPH overnight. This will drive wind chills down to as low as -5°. A few snow showers or flurries will continue, though any additional accumulation would only amount to an inch at best. Blowing snow will occur overnight which will aid in the slickening of some roadways.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The final weekend of 2020 will start off cold. Temperatures through the morning will be in the teens and warm to the mid-20s for afternoon highs. A few morning flurries are possible, mainly in the snowbelt. It will be a mostly cloudy day, with some peeks of sun. Winds remain blustery with daytime wind chills between 5° to 15°.

Saturday Night

Clouds begin clearing out Saturday evening with mostly clear skies expected Saturday night. Wind won’t be as strong, but wind chills as low as 0° remain possible with lows in the lower teens. Some spots may be able to dip to upper single digits for overnight low temperatures.

Sunday

After a cold morning, we will see a sharp rise in temperatures by early afternoon. Temperatures will be around 10° warmer Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Expect partly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will remain mild Sunday night as an approaching storm brings increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers into Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

An area of low pressure works through the region Monday and will bring a chance for both rain and snow showers. We will have quiet weather for the mid-week. The next storm to keep an eye on will arrive New Year’s Eve, bringing a mild end to 2020, followed by a quick drop in temperatures and a chance for snow into New Year’s Day.

