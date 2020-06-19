Final day of Spring will be a bit humid with a few showers — Weekend outlook looking toasty!

Summer begins Saturday and it will definitely feel like it. I'm tracking humid weather and occasional rain and t-storms. Here's an update on the end of the workweek and Father's Day weekend:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be around this evening and start to taper off as the sun sets. Not everyone will see rain but those stuck under the isolated pockets of precipitation can see heavy rain as the showers and storms move through. After sunset, only a slim chance for an isolated shower will remain with skies turning partly to mostly clear overnight. It will be more humid tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be very similar to Thursday for the area. Scattered clouds are expected through the morning with only a slim chance for a stray shower early in the day. Peeks of afternoon sun help spike the temperature into the lower 80s and spotty showers or thunderstorms will begin to develop. It won’t be a washout and it is unlikely that every community sees rainfall, but locations under the hit-or-miss rain showers or storms could experience a period of heavy rain that lasts for an hour or so. The risk for isolated areas of rain will last through the afternoon and early evening. As the sun sets, any lingering showers start to taper off.

Friday night looks partly to mostly clear with only a slim chance at a stray overnight shower. It will remain humid with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend begins with some sunshine and gets off to a humid start. It will remain humid through Saturday afternoon and skies will turn partly sunny as clouds begin to bubble up across the area. A few isolated showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and early evening. While not everyone will see rain, brief heavy downpours or rumbles of thunder will be possible for the spots that get stuck under the isolated storms. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday Night

Any showers that can develop during the afternoon will taper into the evening with only a slim chance for an isolated, stray pocket of rain lingering after sunset. Saturday night will be humid with patchy clouds and lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Father’s Day (Sunday)

Father’s Day will be one of the warmest days of the current forecast period. It will be humid with highs approaching the upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with an increasing chance for showers or storms into the evening. It is looking like spotty showers and storms will develop across the region for the late afternoon and carry over into the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will stay toasty early next week with muggy conditions also lingering. The chance for rain on Monday is looking very low but will rise Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. Tuesday is looking like our best chance at a round of some widespread showers and storms across the area.

