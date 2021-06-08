Feeling tropical for a few more days before some relief arrives

TONIGHT

Little change in the pattern tonight with continued humid weather. Lows will be around 70°. The risk for more scattered downpours and storms continues through the evening. Rain or storms will be more isolated overnight.

WEDNESDAY

The pattern is on repeat Wednesday. It will still be humid and we are looking at a continued elevated risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While any early morning rain will be fairly isolated, more scattered downpours and storms develop for the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs for the day will return to the lower to mid-80s and it will remain very humid. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and, when factored in with the temperatures, will result in heat indices in the upper 80s to around 90°. Rain chances will again come down a bit but not drop off completely Wednesday night. Isolated downpours or storms remain in the forecast on what will be another humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

We may have a few more showers around during the morning commute Thursday as an area of low pressure gets a little closer to the Valley. Overall, there will be little change to the pattern that will have been in place all week. It will remain very humid with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for highs with more scattered downpours and storms during the afternoon and evening. Thursday night will continue the trend of warm and humid overnights with lows in the upper 60s again. Isolated overnight rain or a t-storm remain possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will start to break down later this week. An area of low pressure starts pulling away Friday and while we still have the chance for rain and storms, the coverage of the showers looks a little lower than the last few days. We will remain humid into the weekend but dew points are looking a little lower. Rather than 70s for dew points, they drop to around mid-60s. Saturday is looking a little drier with only a low chance at an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances jump again Sunday with a cold front sweeping through the area that will bring scattered rain and storms, followed by a drop in humidity into Sunday evening and Monday. Next week is looking much less humid for the area.

