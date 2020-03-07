Feeling like spring by the end of the weekend — Here’s what to plan for and when rain returns

Tonight's light snow and blustery winds are the brief speed-bump in a stretch of a few nice days. The next storm is still a few days out -- More info:

— Important Reminder —

Daylight saving time begins this weekend. Don’t forget to set the clocks ahead one-hour Saturday night. It is also a good time to test and change the batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

TONIGHT

A bit of a chilly night ahead. Overnight lows fall into the mid-20s. Blustery winds overnight will drive wind chills down into the upper teens at times throughout the night. Expect cloudy skies and light snow showers and flurries early tonight. The chance for snow fades overnight with only a stray flurry expected by morning. A light dusting of snow is possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

It’ll be a chilly morning Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 20s and skies will be mostly cloudy at the start of the day. Winds will still be a little blustery in the morning so wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s are likely early. The trend will be for clouds to clear out. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny by late-morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, helping boost temperatures to the mid-40s for afternoon highs.

Saturday Night

We have a quiet Saturday night this weekend. Skies will be clear and it will be a little cool. Overnight lows will be around 30°.

Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day! Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Warmer air will be moving into the region. Highs by mid-afternoon will reach the middle to upper 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is also setting up to be a gorgeous day. Skies will be sunny Monday morning and turn partly sunny Monday afternoon. It will be a dry day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be around 60°. The next storm system approaches the region Monday night, bringing wet weather into Tuesday.

