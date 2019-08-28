Fantastic Thursday followed by a chance for a few raindrops

TONIGHT

Expect clearing skies through the evening. It will be a cooler night. Temperatures drop to around 60° by 11PM. Lows overnight continue dropping to the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Thumbs up for Thursday! After a cool and sunny morning, we will only see a few clouds work into the area for the afternoon. We are looking dry and comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday evening will be another nice one. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 60s by 11PM. It isn’t going to be as cool overnight. Clouds will increase and we will have a chance for a few showers after midnight. The increase in clouds will keep lows in the 60s, with temperatures around 63° at daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

This is one of the days we have a window for some showers. Friday begins with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray morning shower or sprinkle is possible. We will see more clouds than sun heading into the afternoon and the chance for a few stray showers or an isolated storm. The day will not be a washout but the chance for a few showers will be in place through at least 4PM. The risk for rain fizzles out into the late-afternoon and evening with clearing skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue in this pattern of near to below average temperatures through Labor Day weekend. The forecast is looking more dry than wet, though there are a few time-frames when spotty showers are possible and may impact Canfield Fair activities. Saturday will be a cooler day and looks to start with sun but clouds increase through the afternoon. Sunday is another day where the risk for rain is elevated.

