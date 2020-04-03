Fantastic Friday ahead and a nice start to the weekend, too!

Friday looks like a repeat of today, Saturday is also looking pretty nice! Next chance for rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday -- A washout isn't expected, more info here:

TONIGHT

This will be a quiet night for the area. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be a little chilly. Lows will return to the lower 30s by morning. The wind won’t be as strong overnight, but a light breeze will continue. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s are possible by morning.

FRIDAY

A nice end to the workweek is expected with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Afternoon highs jump to the mid to upper 50s. The day will be a little breezy at times. Friday night stays quiet with another mostly clear night. It will be chilly again with lows in the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures continue warming Saturday. Highs will jump toward the middle 60s on what is setting up to be a beautiful start to the weekend. Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night

Skies turn overcast Saturday evening with an increasing risk for showers overnight. An approaching storm system sends rain to the Valley with showers becoming likely after midnight. Temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Sunday

We kick off the day with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers or sprinkles. The day won’t be a washout and the chance for rain will start to fade through the afternoon. Most of the day is looking cloudy but we may get a little sunshine before sunset as the storm system pulls away from the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming into early next week. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and near 70° Tuesday. There will also be a chance for some thunderstorms heading into the middle of next week.

