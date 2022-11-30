(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Have an umbrella ready for early morning. Hold on tight, it’s a windy morning.

Showers and winds gusting 25+mph. Mild in the upper 40’s early.

Winds peak just after rush hour, with 30 to near 40mph gusts possible.

Rain comes to an end mid morning. Expect gusty winds until mid to late afternoon.

A sharp temperature drop late morning, upper 30’s by noon. Mostly cloudy and brisk this afternoon. Chance for an isolated snow shower. Low to mid 30’s by late day.



COLDER TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

Colder tonight, low in the mid 20’s with patchy clouds and breezy.

Sunshine and clouds Thursday. High in the mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s Thursday night.



WARMER FRIDAY, FALLING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Partly sunny Friday, with a warmer high in the mid 40’s.

Mild Friday night with a chance for rain showers. Low in the lower 40’s.

Isolated rain mixing with snow showers into the afternoon Saturday.

Early high in the morning in the mid 50’s, falling temperatures into the 30’s in the afternoon.



NICE FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Saturday night.

Partly sunny and lower 40’s Sunday.

Rain and snow showers likely Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s.



DAMP EARLY WEEK, COLDER BY WEDNESDAY

Rain showers likely Monday, with a high in the upper 40’s.

Colder into Monday night, chance for rain to snow showers. Low in the upper 20’s.

Cold next Wednesday with clouds and isolated snow showers. High in the low to mid 30’s.