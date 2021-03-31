WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Rain likely this morning. It’s mild, but temperatures are falling today. We’re in the mid 50’s but we’ll see temperatures in the mid 40’s by mid-afternoon. Showers, mainly this morning.
Clouds and some glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon.
COLDER WITH WINTRY MIX TO SNOW OVERNIGHT
Another round of showers later tonight, then mixing with snow. Changing to all snow showers overnight. An inch of less. Colder tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s.
SNOW FOR FIRST DAY OF APRIL WILL ECLIPSE TOTAL MARCH AMOUNT
We only got a trace of snow in March!
Isolated snow showers early Thursday, with a chance for flurries in the afternoon. Cold tomorrow, with a high only in the lower 30’s. That’s about 20° below normal for early April.
EARLY SNOW SHOWER THURSDAY NIGHT AND COLD
Slight flurry chance for Thursday night as skies begin to clear. Cold low in
the low to mid 20’s.
SUNNY BUT COOL FRIDAY, WARMING SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and we begin to warm Friday. High in the lower 40’s.
Clear and cold Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s.
Upper 50’s for Saturday, with partly sunny skies.
Low in the upper 30’s into Easter Sunday morning.
NICE WEATHER FOR EASTER SUNDAY
Sunshine and clouds for Easter Sunday, with a high in the upper 50’s. Clear skies and a low in the upper 30’s for Sunday night.
Sun and clouds for Monday, with a high in the mid 60’s. Cloudy and mild Monday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.
Upper 60’s, cloudy, with isolated showers for Tuesday. High in the upper 60’s. Mid 40’s Tuesday night with cloudy skies.
Mid 60’s Wednesday and a chance for a few rain showers.
Falling temperatures with early rain Wednesday
Much colder for Thursday with snow showers
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK