Falling temperatures with early rain Wednesday

TONIGHTThe warmer temperatures of today will linger into the night. Temperatures will hover in the 50s all night. Clouds increase through the evening, becoming overcast early tonight. Rain showers will become increasingly more likely after midnight, with showers developing before sunrise Wednesday. Rain will be likely at sunrise, and that will also be the warmest part of your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAYWednesday begins with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. The warmest part of the day will be around sunrise with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s. A cold front will be sweeping through the area in the morning, and a sharp drop in temperatures occurs as the front clears the area. Expect temperatures dropping into the 40s by mid-morning. The scattered showers will taper a bit into the afternoon. A lull in any rainfall is expected for the afternoon into the early evening and we may be able to warm back to around 50° with some breaks in the clouds.