Falling temperatures, snow in the forecast

TODAY

It is a frigid morning, with single-digit temperatures. It will be clear this morning, with temperatures in the lower-20s in central and eastern Mercer County.

Sunshine gives way to clouds in the afternoon. The high today is in the mid-30s.



SNOW TO WINTRY MIX AND BLUSTERY TONIGHT

It will be windy tonight as snow showers develop into the mid- to late-evening. We could see a

quick 1″ to 2″ as we transition to a rain/snow mix overnight and into early Friday.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected, as well as temperatures hold in the low- to mid-30s.



FALLING TEMPERATURES AND BLUSTERY FRIDAY

Isolated snow showers develop early Friday morning, with slick roads likely. There’s a slight chance for isolated snow showers mid-morning as colder and drier air begins to take hold.

Temperatures will fall through the day into the mid-20s into the afternoon. It will be windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.



COLDER FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

It will be mostly to partly cloudy and colder for Friday night, with a low in the lower teens.

It will be partly sunny with a chance for flurries Saturday and a high in the lower-20s. Flurries are possible Saturday night and a low in the lower teens.



SNOW SHOWERS SUNDAY, FRIGID AIR INTO MONDAY MORNING

Temperatures in the lower-20s and scattered snow showers are expected Sunday, with light accumulation possible.

Isolated snow showers and cold are expected Sunday night, with a low in the mid-to upper-single-digits.

There’s a chance for snow showers with cloudy skies Monday and a high in the low- to mid-20s.



WARMING UP BRIEFLY MONDAY EVENING

Warmer air is moving in Monday night. Temperatures hold steady in the low- to mid-20s with an isolated snow shower chance.

Isolated snow showers turn to a rain/snow mix Tuesday, with a high in the lower-30s.



FRIGID TUESDAY NIGHT, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

It will be colder Tuesday night, with a low around 10° and isolated snow showers.

The high will be in the low- to mid-20s Wednesday, with isolated snow showers. Wednesday night’s low will be in the lower single-digits with isolated snow at times.

An isolated snow is expected next Thursday, with a frigid high around 20°.