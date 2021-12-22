Falling temperatures and blustery Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning. Gusty winds up to 30 mph at times today. Temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures are going to slip into the upper-20s today as a cold front moves east of the Valley this morning. Mainly cloudy today, with a few snow showers possible this morning.



COLD TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low in the lower-20s.



TRENDING WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Thursday. Chance for an afternoon flurry or sprinkles. High in the mid-30s.

Chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Thursday night. Temperatures hold steady in the lower-30s as warmer air pushes into the Valley.



HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy Friday during the day on Christmas Eve. Chance for rain showers into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.

Rain likely for the night of Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Low in the low to mid-40s for a warm night before Christmas.

Have umbrellas for evening services.

Rain showers Saturday. Mild, high around 50°.



COLDER TO WRAP UP THE WEEKEND

Turning colder Saturday night. Low in the lower-30s with a lingering sprinkle or flurries.

Colder Sunday, with a high in the upper-30s and scattered light rain or snow under mostly cloudy skies.

Low around 30° Sunday night and cloudy with occasional snow or rain mix.



SLIGHTLY WARMER THAN AVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Lower-40s for Monday and mostly cloudy with isolated light rain or snow showers.

Upper-20s with a chance for light snow Monday night.

Cloudy Tuesday and lower-40s. Chance for a few rain or snow showers.

Low around 30° Tuesday night and a chance for a few rain or snow showers.

Mostly cloudy and low- to mid-40s next Wednesday.