Fall-like Thursday with an isolated shower or storm

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for some fog in spots this morning. Partly cloudy otherwise and cooler. Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Unseasonably cool today with a high only getting to about 70°. Clouds and sunshine with a chance for an occasional shower. A thunderstorm chance into the afternoon.



ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower or storm chance. Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.



MAINLY DRY FOR FRIDAY, COOL FOR FOOTBALL GAMES

Mainly sunshine for Friday. Slim 20% chance for a sprinkle or brief shower. High in the low to mid 70s for another cool day.

Cool and fall-like for Friday night football. Upper 60s to lower 60s toward the end of the game. Partly cloudy.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Warmer for the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. High in the upper 70s for Saturday.

Low to mid 60s Saturday night.

Warm Sunday, with a high in the mid 80s.

Lower 60s Sunday night and partly cloudy.



UNSETTLED WEATHER FOR MID-WEEK

Lower 80s and a slight chance for a shower with mainly sunshine and clouds Monday.

Lower 60s Monday night.

Warmer Tuesday with isolated storms and partly sunny skies. High in the low to mid 80s.

Mid-60s Tuesday night with a chance for isolated showers or storms.

Cooler for mid-week. High in the upper 70s Wednesday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm.

Low around 60° Wednesday night and mainly cloudy.

Isolated shower or storm next Thursday, with a high in the mid 70s.