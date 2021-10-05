Fall is on vacation, warm temperatures continuing for several more days

TONIGHT

A mild and humid night is ahead with lows only falling to around 60°. We will have a few clouds around and are watching for pockets of fog again. Fog may be dense in spots, but it isn’t looking as widespread dense as this morning’s fog.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with patchy fog possible and partly sunny skies. We will be partly sunny throughout the afternoon with warmer temperatures expected. Highs will be around 80° and it will be feeling humid throughout the day. An isolated afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Any rain that develops will begin to fade after sunset. Expect scattered clouds with another chance for a little patchy fog Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be around 60°

THURSDAY

Another warm and humid day by October standards. We are looking at partly sunny skies. A stray afternoon or evening shower or storm is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. The chance for a stray shower or storm fades after sunset with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the current forecast period will be Friday. Rain chances will come up through the morning with scattered showers or thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening. Friday will also be a cloudier day with mid-70s for highs. Rain chances will remain elevated Saturday with showers lingering in the region through the day. Highs Saturday will also be in the mid-70s. Dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm back toward the 80° to kick off the next workweek.

