We are approaching the end of meteorological summer as we slip into the last third of August. Each day is showing signs of fall as the daylength gets shorter.

You would expect colder temperatures as the days get shorter. See the weather forecast here to find out if cooler air is on the way.

We are starting to notice the later sunrises and earlier sunsets across the country.

Today’s sunrise (Aug. 22) was at 6:39 a.m. here in Youngstown. The sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

When is the first 8:00 p.m. sunset?

We are getting close to the 8:00 p.m. sunset! That will happen on Aug. 29.

We will not see a 7:00 a.m. sunrise until Sept. 13.

August starts with a sunrise on the first day of the month at 6:18 a.m. The month ends with a sunrise at 6:48 a.m. Thee month ends with a sunrise 30 minutes later than when it starts.

August also starts with a sunset at 8:39 p.m. The month ends with a sunset at 7:57 p.m. Thee month ends with a sunset 42 minutes earlier than when it starts.

A look at some benchmark sunrises and sunsets this fall.

Date Sunset Aug. 29, 2023 8:00 p.m. Sept. 16, 2023 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023 6:59 p.m. Nov. 4, 2023 6:14 p.m. Nov. 5, 2023 5:13 p.m. Nov. 19, 2023 5:00 p.m Dec. 5, 2023 4:53 p.m. Some benchmark sunsets this Fall