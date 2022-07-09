TEMPERATURES

Temperatures this afternoon climbed into the low 80s. Plan on cooler conditions overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s for morning lows.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

Clouds have cleared out and skies are mainly sunny to partly. Skies will stay mainly clear overnight with lots of sunshine for your Sunday

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will stay mainly clear overnight. It will be cooler overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow night temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s for lows. The heat returns on Monday with temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.

TONIGHT

It will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s for morning lows. Skies will be mainly clear.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Skies will be mostly sunny to start your Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cool with morning lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be another very nice day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs. It will be very comfortable with dew points in the low to mid 50s.

7 DAY FORECAST

The heat returns for the start of next week with temperatures back into the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Nice weather sticks around to start the week on Monday with mostly sunny skies. The risk for showers and storms will return Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday high temperatures will be back down into the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday both look nice with partly sunny skies.