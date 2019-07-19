Excessive heat WARNING Friday and Saturday

Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid outdoors if you have health problems

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Friday for Northeast Ohio, and a heat advisory is in effect for Western Pennsylvania.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s with humidity and dew points in the lower-70s.

Through the afternoon, there will be a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the low- to mid-90s.

Heat indices will be in the low- to mid-100s. Take precautions to stay hydrated. Cooling stations are set up in various communities.

If working outside, take breaks often in shaded areas and keep up on the fluids. Those with health problems should limit their outdoor exposure between 1 and 7 p.m.

There will be a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday night. Rain could be heavy at times.

It will be muggy with a low in the low- to mid-70s.

HEATWAVE CONTINUES SATURDAY, WEAKENS SUNDAY

A similar day is expected Saturday, with partly sunny and oppressive heat. The high will be in the low- to mid-90s, and heat indices will be approaching 105° in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the low- to mid-70s. It’s still hot Sunday with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Some storms could reach severe limits as cooler air pushes into the humid air in place. The high will be around 90° with heat indices 95° to 100°.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday night as cooler air pushes east to break the heatwave. The low will be in the mid-60s.

SEASONAL TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

There is a chance for a stray shower early Monday, and it will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler.

The high is expected to be around 80°.

It will be much cooler Monday night, with a low in the mid- to upper-50s.

Sun and clouds are expected Tuesday, with a high in the mid- to upper-70s.

The low will be in the mid-50s Wednesday morning. Sun and clouds and a high around 80 are expected Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper-50s going into Thursday. It will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the low-80s Thursday.

The low will be around 60 into Friday morning. It will be partly sunny and 80 for Friday.