Evening snow wraps up early tonight, tracking lake effect snow Friday

TONIGHT

Snow showers work through the Valley this evening, putting down a quick coating of fluffy snow. The heavier snow with this storm system will be southeast of our area. For the Valley, we’re looking at accumulations of a dusting up to around 1.5″ this evening. Isolated pockets nearing 2″ are possible, mainly in southeastern Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties. The evening snow will wrap up around midnight and the rest of the night will be pretty quiet. Winds will start to pick up again later tonight and begin shifting to a northwesterly wind by morning. That will allow for lake effect snow to develop in the snowbelt by sunrise. Temperatures tonight will drop to the middle teens, with wind chills dropping toward the single digits and winds picking up toward morning. With the cold air and evening snow, slick spots are likely tonight, especially untreated secondary roads.

FRIDAY

Lake effect snow showers and flurries develop before sunrise in the snowbelt Friday. Through the morning we will see those bands of snow driving south into Trumbull and Mercer counties. The scattered snow will continue pushing south with chances for occasional snow showers and flurries increasing into Mahoning, Lawrence and Columbiana counties into the early afternoon. Temps stay below freezing through the day so any snow that falls will be able to accumulate at the surface. Slick or snowy roads remain possible across the area throughout the day. A dusting up to 2″ of snow is possible during the daylight hours with the heaviest snow likely in the northern snowbelt.

Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 20s but winds will be brisk all day. Wind chills will hover between 5° – 15° throughout the day. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries continues Friday evening with snow wrapping up overnight. An additional light dusting in a few spots is possible Friday evening. Clouds will start to clear out overnight as the snow ends. It will be cold with temperatures in the middle to lower teens Friday night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will have a great start to the weekend. Expect some sunshine with a few scattered clouds during the day. Clouds will be on the increase into the evening. It will also be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid-30s.

Saturday Night

Our next storm system will arrive Saturday night. Skies become overcast early Saturday night and rain chances will be climbing toward morning. Scattered showers are expected by daybreak. Temps will be warmer compared to the previous few nights with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday

The weekend ends a bit soggy. Rain showers are likely Sunday, especially through the first half of the day. It will be cloudy with highs nearing 40°. The scattered showers taper off into the late evening after a cold front sweeps through the Valley. This will usher in another surge of colder, Arctic air overnight. Lows by daybreak Monday drop to the upper teens again. As the cold builds in, more lake effect snow showers develop toward the morning. Brisk rinds also develop toward Monday morning, dropping wind chills back toward the single digits for the Monday morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be cold and blustery with scattered lake effect snow. We will have to watch for accumulating snowfall and slick roadways throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 20s with brisk winds keeping wind chills between 5° – 15° through the day. Highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 20°. The chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue through the first half of the day Tuesday. Temperatures rebound back to the mid-30s into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.