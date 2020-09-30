Evening showers taper off tonight, another storm system brings some rain to the Valley Wednesday

Our active pattern continues with rain this evening as an area of low pressure rides up the coast -- Another storm system brings additional showers Wednesday:

TONIGHT

Showers and sprinkles work through the area this evening, tapering off overnight. We will have cloudy skies early tonight with some breaks in the clouds toward morning. Expect a cooler night with lows falling to the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Another cold front will sweep through the area late in the day Wednesday, bringing another chance for rain showers. The day begins with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. We will continue with some sunshine into the afternoon, though the clouds will begin thickening up into the evening. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching the mid-60s, and a bit breezy. Wind gusts through the day between 25-35MPH will be possible.

Spotty showers and sprinkles become increasingly more likely into the early evening. We will continue seeing hit-and-miss showers and sprinkles throughout the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will taper off after midnight and clouds thin out again. Lows Wednesday night drop toward the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. Some sunshine is expected through the first part of the day. Another trough swinging through the region will touch off more afternoon and evening showers. It will be a tad breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Our risk for some lake-effect rain showers will be increasing Thursday night as much cooler air settles into the area. Lows by daybreak Friday approach the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers and sprinkles are likely for the area to wrap up the workweek. Friday will be a rather chilly day with highs remaining in the 50s. The weekend will also feature well below average temperatures.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.