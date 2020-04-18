Even more sunshine and warmer weather for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKCloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 20's to lower 30's. Snow develops late morning. Snow starts to mix with rain early afternoon. Mid to late afternoon rain showers. High in the upper 30's. A trace to 2" possible, with up to 3" North of I 80. Snow will melt off with rain, but icy patches are possible.

ISOLATED RAIN WITH A MIX INTO THE LATE EVENINGChance for rain to mix with snow showers later tonight, and then light snow chance late as the system departs. Low in the lower 30's.

NICE DAY SATURDAY, STILL COOLIsolated flurries early Saturday, but mainly partly sunny and warmer. High in the upper 40's. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30's.

SEASONAL SUNDAYAnother push of warmer air Sunday. Partly sunny with a few isolated showers possible late day. High in the upper 50's. Shower chance Sunday night, becoming cloudy overnight. Low in the mid 30's.

DRY MONDAY AND COOLPartly to mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the lower 50's. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30's Monday night.

SHOWER RISK TUESDAY AND THURSDAYChance for a few morning showers Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies. High in the mid to upper 50's. Partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday night, low around 30°. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high in the upper 50's. Warmer Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 40's. Chance for showers Thursday, high in the upper 50's. Mild Thursday night, low around 50°. Friday mainly clouds and some sunshine, high in the lower 60's.