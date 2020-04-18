Even more sunshine and warmer weather for your Sunday

Closings and delays
WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the mid 30s
— Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday with highs near 60
— Mostly cloudy with showers Sunday night…lows around 30
— Mostly sunny Monday…with highs in the upper 50s
— Rain and showers likely Tuesday and cooler…highs in the upper 40s
— Sunny and cool Wednesday…highs in the low 50s
— Isolated showers and milder Thursday…highs in the mid 60s
— Chance for showers Friday…highs near 60
— Chance of rain next Saturday…highs in the low 60s
— Chance of showers next Sunday…highs in the mid 50s

