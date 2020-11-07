Enjoy the weekend warmth! Temps around 20° above average for the weekend and early next week

Weather

Get outside and enjoy the warm weather and sunshine! Several days with temps in the 70s ahead -- Here's a look at when the temperatures will turn a bit more seasonably appropriate:

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT
The trend continues tonight with mild temperatures and quiet weather. Skies will be mainly clear tonight. Temperatures drop to the mid-40s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday
More beautiful weather ahead Saturday. Skies will be sunny again across the region. Temperatures warm to around 70° for daytime highs.

Saturday Night
No weather worries Saturday night. Skies will remain mainly clear. Lows overnight return to the mid-40s.

Sunday
Another gorgeous day Sunday! Skies remain mainly sunny throughout the day. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD
It gets even warmer early next week and we have a pretty good shot at tying or breaking some record highs. The record Monday is 72° set in 1999 and the record Tuesday is 68° set in 1949. Both days are looking like highs in the mid-70s. The next storm system approaches Tuesday night, bringing our next chance for rain and a return to more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com