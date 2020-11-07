Enjoy the weekend warmth! Temps around 20° above average for the weekend and early next week

Get outside and enjoy the warm weather and sunshine! Several days with temps in the 70s ahead -- Here's a look at when the temperatures will turn a bit more seasonably appropriate:

TONIGHT

The trend continues tonight with mild temperatures and quiet weather. Skies will be mainly clear tonight. Temperatures drop to the mid-40s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

More beautiful weather ahead Saturday. Skies will be sunny again across the region. Temperatures warm to around 70° for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

No weather worries Saturday night. Skies will remain mainly clear. Lows overnight return to the mid-40s.

Sunday

Another gorgeous day Sunday! Skies remain mainly sunny throughout the day. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

It gets even warmer early next week and we have a pretty good shot at tying or breaking some record highs. The record Monday is 72° set in 1999 and the record Tuesday is 68° set in 1949. Both days are looking like highs in the mid-70s. The next storm system approaches Tuesday night, bringing our next chance for rain and a return to more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.