THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear this morning and temperatures in the upper 30’s.

Mostly sunny today, High in the upper 60’s.



MILD TONIGHT, WITH RAINS MOVING IN TOWARD DAYBREAK

Increasing clouds tonight, Chance for rain showers toward morning. Low around 50°.



LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE FRIDAY, INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

Rainy day Friday. High near 60°.

Rain will be steady, and it could be heavy at times.

1″-2″+ through the day into dusk.

Localized flooding possible, and roads that normally pond over will likely do so.

Rain continues for Friday night, an additional half to 3/4″.

Becoming mostly cloudy and colder late and overnight. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.



COLDER WEATHER MOVES THIS WEEKEND

Mainly cloudy skies Saturday and colder, high in the mid 40’s. Chance for a rain shower into the afternoon.

Isolated snow showers Saturday night, low around 30°.

Isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy Sunday. Cold in the mid to upper 30’s.

Cloudy and cold Sunday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.



CONTINUED COLD WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Upper 30’s and partly sunny Monday.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Cloudy with isolated snow or rain showers Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s.

Isolated snow showers Tuesday night, with a low in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for rain or snow showers Wednesday, high in the lower 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, colder in the mid 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and cold for Thursday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance for an isolated snow shower.