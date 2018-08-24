Enjoy the nice end to the workweek because changes are coming for the weekend Video

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT

Skies will remain clear tonight, aiding temperatures in dropping. As the sun sets, we will see temperatures quickly dropping toward the upper 50s by 11 p.m. Morning lows will be around 50° again Friday. Some areas, especially rural locations, may touch the upper 40s by morning.

FANTASTIC FRIDAY

High pressure remains in control of our weather Friday and will keep the sunshine around for the day. We will see mainly sunny skies through the morning, followed by some patchy clouds for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with highs around 80°.

FOOTBALL KICKS OFF WITH A BEAUTIFUL EVENING

Friday evening will be mostly sunny through sunset. At kickoff, temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures won't turn as cool Friday night, which means they won't fall as fast through the games. By the final plays, temperatures will be down into the middle to upper 60s. Clouds are expected to begin increasing into the night, with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

RAIN THREAT RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND

A weak storm system will cross through the region Saturday and bring an increase in clouds. It will also bring the chance for a few showers or storms back into the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies by mid to late morning. A few isolated showers are possible going into the afternoon and that threat continues into the evening. Temperatures will remain around 80° for highs.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY SPIKE INTO NEXT WEEK

We won't be rid of the heat and humidity for too long. Dew points begin to rise again Saturday night, with a much more humid day expected Sunday. Next week will be warm and humid with highs building into the middle to upper 80s. The risk for spotty, pop-up showers or storms will return with the warmer, more humid weather.

CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook or watch the video above.