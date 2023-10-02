Temperatures are back in the 80s this week and well above normal. A normal high this time of the year is around 68°F.

The seven day forecast has a big change by late week and into the weekend. It will feature a taste of fall all across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Our fall color in the trees is starting to fill in as the cooler nights and less day length take place. By the weekend, it will feel like fall as you look for your cooler season sweatshirts and jackets.

Why is it turning colder?

A large weather disturbance will sweep across the region by late week. This storm system will push a cold front through dropping temperatures from late week through the weekend.

The same storm system will also cause rain showers to develop. There is a chance for a thunderstorm too as the cold front swings through our area.

Cooler air and unsettled weather are expected into the weekend.

You can expect cool rain showers on Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.

How cold will our temperatures get?

This storm system will cause overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s by the weekend.

Daytime highs will struggle to climb back above 50°F by Sunday and Monday.

The cooler air will sweep in and try to stick around through the middle of the month.

We will look and feel like fall as we move into one of the most colorful times of the year.