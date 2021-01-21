Ending the workweek colder with some snow showers

TONIGHT

Clouds increase through the night and more colder, Canadian air will approach the lower Great Lakes. The blustery winds will continue through the night as temperatures drop toward the 20s by morning. As the temperatures come down, the wind chills will also drop, falling to as low as the lower 20s by daybreak. Most of the night will be dry but we will have to start keeping an eye out for some snow showers by sunrise, especially in the snowbelt.

FRIDAY

Snow showers return to the forecast Friday, developing in the morning. Scattered snow showers and flurries will then continue through the rest of the day under mostly cloudy skies. It will remain blustery and temperatures will turn colder through the day. An early morning high around 30° will be replaced with temperatures in the lower 20s by the early evening. This will aid the scattered snow showers in sticking at the surface. Quick coatings of snow will be possible, capable of causing some slick spots, especially on untreated secondary roads. Accumulations of around 1″ or less are possible during the day. As temperatures fall through the afternoon, wind chills also drop, falling into the teens through the day. Temperatures Friday night will drop to the mid-teens with lingering snow showers and flurries around the area. Any additional accumulation would be in the range of 1″ or less. The blustery winds will continue Friday night, driving wind chills down to as low as the upper single digits.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We have a cold start to the weekend. After morning lows in the teens, daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s. A few lingering morning flurries aren’t out of the question but outside of that, the day will be dry. Some peeks of sun are possible through the afternoon and early evening, too.

Saturday Night

Any holes in the clouds fill back in Saturday night. Overcast skies are expected by daybreak Sunday. Temperatures will fall back to the middle teens for overnight lows.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mainly overcast day for the area. The morning and early afternoon are looking quiet and dry. Highs will warm to the upper 20s. A few snow showers are possible into the late afternoon and evening. At this time, it does not look like an impactful snow by any means and we will continue to keep an eye on this trend. Little accumulation is expected if any snow can overcome the dry air that will be in place through the region Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are two features I am closely monitoring next week. One is an area of low pressure that comes into the region from the southwest Monday into Tuesday. That system continues to look like an “everything but the kitchen sink” kind of storm for the region. It is looking like snow to start, developing into Monday afternoon, followed by a period where a wintry mix is possible. What remains in question is whether or not we can pull in enough warm air to change the mix to rain or if the cold wins out and it goes back to snow. Precipitation type hinges on the track and timing, which is still too close to call at this time. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast into the weekend. The next noteworthy storm is a late-week storm system that will bring the potential for some accumulating snow to the Valley. That system remains several days out, arriving late next week. It is something we will continue to watch and will keep you updated on, both on air and right here at WYTV.com.

