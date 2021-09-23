Ending the workweek a little warmer, watching for a few showers this weekend

TONIGHT

A cool night ahead with breezy winds continuing. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will have a couple passing sprinkles or light showers through the early part of the night. Rain chances fade by morning with a decrease in clouds beginning into the morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

FRIDAY

Friday will also be a bit breezy and also a little warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny through the morning. Highs will be around 10° warmer, jumping to the upper 60s. Friday football will take place with dry weather and cool temperatures. We will be in the middle to lower 60s at the start of the games, with temps falling toward the upper to middle 50s by the final plays. Friday night stays mainly clear with lows falling to the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We start the weekend with a little sunshine but clouds will be increasing through the morning and early afternoon. A round of spotty afternoon and evening showers are expected as a cold front quickly sweeps through the area. That feature won’t have a major impact on temperatures, but the added clouds through the day will keep temperatures in the middle 60s for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

While a few showers are possible Saturday evening, rain chances end early Saturday night as that storm system pulls away from the region. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy overnight and temperatures will drop toward the middle 40s for lows.

Sunday

Temperatures will warm a few more degrees Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s on what is shaping up to be a beautiful end to the weekend. We will have a mix of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night and temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at a temperature spike toward the middle to upper 70s Monday. It will be partly sunny and there is a chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms around. An area of high pressure builds in toward the middle of the week and will pull in some cooler air compared to Monday. Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with some sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s next Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.