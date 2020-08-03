Early week showers and storms followed by a few dry, cooler days — Here’s a look at the week ahead

The pattern stays stormy for the early part of the workweek. A cold front clearing the area Tuesday will bring a couple cooler days with some sun mid-week:

TONIGHT

Occasional showers or sprinkles will continue under cloudy skies this evening. A couple sprinkles remain possible overnight as temperatures cool toward the lower 60s. The overcast skies will clear out a bit toward daybreak, turning partly cloudy by sunrise.

MONDAY

We kick off the workweek with partly sunny skies through the morning. Monday will be a little warmer thanks to the added sun. Highs Monday afternoon climb toward the lower 80s. Hit-and-miss downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening.

The spotty rain and storms will turn more isolated Monday night. Still, occasional raindrops or rumbles of thunder are possible through morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

A cold front will slowly move through the area Tuesday. This will bring lots of clouds and more rounds of showers and the chance for thunderstorms to the Valley. Expect a mostly cloudy day. The risk for rain will be ongoing in the morning and continues through early evening. It won’t be as warm with highs only reaching the middle to upper 70s.

After the cold front clears the area into Tuesday evening, expect rain chances to drop and skies to begin clearing out a bit. Much drier air moves into the area with dew points dropping toward the 50s, aiding overnight low temperatures in also falling toward the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have a few cooler days mid-week. Wednesday will have some sun but temperatures will only make it to the 70s. Overnight lows drop toward the mid-50s by Thursday morning. The cooler weather continues Thursday with highs expected to remain in the 70s to near 80°. Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week and will be much warmer next weekend.

