Early storms, then warm and humid

It will be a warm start to your weekend

TONIGHT

Clouds and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms for this evening. Most of the rain activity has died down with the exception of Mercer County, which includes Greenville and Jamestown. Temperatures will be dropping only to around 70 degrees and it will remain warm and muggy overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It will be a warm start to your weekend. Highs near the mid-80s for Saturday and, again, there will be the threat of thunderstorms and showers. Rain will be likely from the late morning hours through the afternoon and early evening hours. These storms will be ahead of a weak cold front. Once this cold front passes to our south by Saturday evening, there will be less humidity and cooler temperatures for Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s. There will only be a slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy downpours likely, then partly cloudy.

Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny with more showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid.

Highs in the lower 80s with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, less humid.

Highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60.

For your complete 7-day forecast, click HERE.