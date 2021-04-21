Early snow showers and cold Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Be alert for slick roads this morning. Road temperatures are starting to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Bridges and overpasses could be especially slick.
Around 1″ to 2″ by mid-morning when we warm up enough for an isolated snow shower mixing with light rain. Breezy and blustery, with wind chills this morning
in the low 20s. High today in the mid to upper 30s.
Cold tonight with isolated lake effect snow showers. Where we see snow, we could see a coating to an inch. Low in the low to mid 20s.
WARMER, BUT GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY
Slightly warmer for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 40s.
Chance for a sprinkle or flurries. Breezy and blustery, with wind gusts up to 25 mph tomorrow. Partly cloudy and cold for Thursday night, with a low in the upper 20s.
NICE WEATHER FRIDAY, RAIN DEVELOPS SATURDAY
Nice for Friday with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30s Friday night.
Rain showers likely Saturday into the afternoon and evening. High in the mid to upper 50s.
Low around 40° Saturday night with rain.
Chance for isolated light rain Sunday with a cooler high in the lower 50s.
Clear and frosty Sunday night. Low in the lower 30s.
SPRING RETURNS IN A BIG WAY NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny and warmer Monday, with a high in the low to mid 60s.
Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 30s Monday night.
Partly sunny and a high in the mid 70s Tuesday.
Low around 50° Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
Warm for Wednesday, high in the upper 70s!
