Early snow showers and cold Wednesday

TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNINGWe take a nosedive back to winter tonight. An area of low pressure arrives from the southwest and colder air will be building into the region. A few rain showers are possible late this evening, but any rain overnight will begin mixing with snow. A full changeover to all snow is likely before sunrise. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., a period of steady snow will occur and snow may be heavy at times. While a lot of the snow is going to melt, the steady morning snow may allow for slushy accumulations on roadways, especially secondary roads. Accumulation is likely on grassy areas, patios, and vehicles. Total snow by mid-morning Wednesday will be around a coating to 2", with locally up to 3.5" possible in northern parts of our area. The steadier snow will start to turn much more spotty after 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Blustery winds are likely overnight through Wednesday morning, leading to falling wind chills, as low as 20° possible, by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHTPrecipitation will be much more hit-and-miss in the afternoon Wednesday. Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue, but the afternoon precipitation will mix with some rain as temperatures warm toward the upper 30s. Little accumulation will occur through the afternoon, and any slushy snow on the roads from the steadier morning snow is likely to melt. Even though temperatures rise toward the upper 30s, it will be feeling colder thanks to the continued blustery winds. Afternoon wind chills are likely to hover between 25° to 30°. Peeks of sunshine are also possible through the afternoon.