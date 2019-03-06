Early snow showers and blustery Wednesday Video

(WYTV) - WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

A little bit of everything will happen on Wednesday -- sunshine, snow showers and cold conditions.

Temperatures will be in the lower teens. Scattered light snow is dropping visibility at times. Wind chill values will be in the single digits Wednesday, with 15 to 20 mph breezes at times.

The high Wednesday is only reaching 20°.

SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT

Scattered snow showers will happen Wednesday off of Lake Erie. A dusting to an inch is possible by Thursday morning, with a low in the middle teens.

WARMING TREND STARTS THURSDAY

We'll still be below freezing, but highs in the upper-20s are anticipated Thursday with a few morning flurries again. It will be in the upper-30s Friday with a chance for scattered light snow showers.

SATURDAY IS A KEEPER!

There will be partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with a high around 50°. Rain showers move in overnight Saturday, and winds will pick up in intensity.

It will be mild Saturday night, with a low in the low- to mid-40s

STRONG WINDS AND EARLY RAIN SUNDAY

Sunday morning wind gusts could reach 40+mph with a high close to 60°. Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Sunday morning, with temperatures falling into the late afternoon and evening.

COLDER MONDAY WITH FLURRIES

Sunday night's low is falling to around 30°. It will be mostly cloudy Monday and colder, with a high in the upper-30s with scattered flurries.