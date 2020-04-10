Early snow showers and blustery for Friday

TONIGHTActive weather tonight as colder air surges into the Valley. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak. The cold will be accompanied by gusty wind, gusting to around 40MPH at times into the night. This will help drive wind chills down to between 15° - 25° through the night.

The other story is the (unwelcome) return of some snowflakes to the forecast. Scattered showers will start mixing with some snow by late evening. Lake effect rain and snow showers are expected to develop overnight. As temperatures settle into the lower 30s, the mix of rain and snow is likely to turn to a period of all snow. A slushy accumulation of We continue cooling Thursday evening with " or less is possible in a few spots on grassy surfaces or patios/car windshields.