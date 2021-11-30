Early snow shower, a bit warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Light snow showers this morning. We saw only a trace around the Valley overnight.
Roads are pretty good but be alert for a few slick spots. Temperatures in the upper 20’s.
Snow showers early morning, with skies mostly cloudy this afternoon. High around 40°.
WARMING WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s tonight.
Mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 40’s Wednesday.
Slight chance for a rain shower Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.
Upper 40’s for Thursday with clouds and a few rain showers at times.
Chance for a few showers Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.
ISOLATED RAIN SHOWER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Mid 40’s Friday with cloudy skies and a few rain showers.
Lower 30’s and an isolated shower Friday night. Chance for an isolated shower Saturday. High in the mid 40’s.
Upper 20’s and mainly cloudy Saturday night.
SEASONAL SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy and a high around 40° Sunday.
Lower 30’s and cloudy Sunday night.
COOLING EARLY WEEK
Cooler Monday with a chance for isolated showers and a high in the mid 30’s. |
Mid 20’s with a chance for light snow Monday night. Mid 30’s and cloudy next Tuesday.
