Early shower and cooler Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Light rain this morning. Cooler, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Shower chance diminishes by late-morning. Cooler, with clouds and occasional sunshine breaks today. High in the low to mid 50s.
CHILLY TONIGHT AND CLEARING
Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low in the mid 30s.
EARLY SUNSHINE, BECOMING CLOUDY THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Increasing clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain likely Thursday night, with a low in the lower 40s.
DAMP FRIDAY AND CONTINUED COOL
Scattered showers for Friday and a high in the low to mid 50s.
Isolated shower chance Friday night. Cooler, with a low in the mid 30s.
RAIN LIKELY FOR SUNDAY
Mid 50s for Saturday with partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolated shower.
Mostly cloudy Saturday night and a slight shower chance. Low in the mid 30s.
Chilly with rain showers likely Sunday for Mother’s Day. High in the upper 40s.
Mid 30s and mainly cloudy Sunday night.
DRY, BUT STILL UNSEASONABLE TEMPS EARLY-WEEK
Mid 50s and cloudy skies for Monday.
Chilly Monday night, with a low in the low to mid 30s.
Partly sunny and a high around 60° for Tuesday.
Chilly and partly cloudy Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 30s.
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms into the afternoon Wednesday. High around 60°.
