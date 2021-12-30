Early rain with an afternoon drizzle chance Thursday

(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Light rain showers this morning, with a drizzle chance into the late morning and early afternoon. High in the mid 40’s.



MILD WEATHER CONTINUES TO END THE YEAR

Mild tonight, mainly cloudy with drizzle chance. Low around 40°.

Mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Chance for light rain into the evening as we get closer to the ball drop at midnight.

Overnight low in the mid 40’s.

Rain likely overnight and into Saturday.



LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT

High Saturday around 50° with rain showers likely. An inch of rain or more is possible into the evening.

Ponding of roads is likely and some minor flooding possible.

Saturday night we’ll see rain, then rain mixing with snow into the morning Sunday.



POLAR AIR MOVES IN SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Sunday early high in the lower 40’s, with falling temperatures and rain showers turning to snow showers in the afternoon and evening.

Much colder Sunday night, with a low in the upper teens.



COLD MONDAY, TEMPS REBOUND TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Frigid for Monday, with a high in the upper 20’s and a chance for lake-effect snow showers.

Mostly cloudy and low around 20° Monday night.

Temperatures bounce back Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Tuesday night.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the low to mid 40’s.



WINTRY MIX FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

Mid 30’s and a chance for a rain/snow mix Wednesday night.

Rain/snow mix next Thursday. High around 40°.