(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.

Becoming partly sunny and warm this afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.



RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT BUT MILD

Rain showers late tonight. Low in the mid 50’s.



OFF AND ON RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY AND WINDY

Showers likely and a thunderstorm chance tomorrow. High in the mid to upper 60’s. Wind gusts up to 30mph overnight and Thursday.



COOLING FRIDAY AND A SEASONAL WEEKEND

Isolated showers and thunderstorm chance early Thursday night, colder with a low in the low to mid 30’s by Friday morning.

Rain/snow mix at times for Friday, with a colder high in the low to mid 40’s.

Clear and chilly Friday night, low in the upper 20’s.

Partly sunny overall for the weekend. High Saturday in the lower 50’s.

Saturday night low in the lower 30’s. Isolated snow showers or rain mix into early Sunday.

High Sunday in the lower 50’s with partly sunny skies after an early morning rain/snow mix.



WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Partly sunny Monday with a high in the lower 50’s.

Warmer for Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a slight sprinkle chance. High around 60°.

Low 50’s Tuesday night with a shower chance.

Isolated showers for Wednesday, high in the mid 60’s.