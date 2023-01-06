(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Light snow is flying this morning, be alert for slick spots with temperatures in the lower 30’s for rush hour. Mainly cloudy today, light snow or sprinkles at times. High in the mid to upper 30’s.



LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT, QUIET WEEKEND

Cloudy with light snow tonight, low in the upper 20’s. A dusting possible overnight.

Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the mid 30’s. Chance for a few flurries.

Mid 20’s Saturday overnight, with cloudy skies.

Upper 30’s on Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for light rain or snow into the afternoon. Isolated light rain or snow into Sunday night with mainly cloudy skies. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



INTO THE LOWER 40’s EARLY WEEK

Partly to mostly sunny Monday, high in the lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy and low around 30° Monday night.

Scattered clouds and sunshine for Tuesday. High in the low to mid 40’s.



LIGHT SNOW INTO MID AND LATE WEEK

Chance for a snow shower Tuesday overnight, low in the upper 20’s.

Cooler Wednesday with a chance for light snow showers. High in the mid 30’s.

Mid 20’s Wednesday night, and mostly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy Thursday, a flurry possible. High in the mid 30’s.

Chance for a few snow showers Thursday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Mid 30’s for Friday, mainly cloudy with an isolated, light rain or snow shower possible.