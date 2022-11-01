(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mild with mainly sprinkles or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon, high in the low to mid 60’s.



FOG TONIGHT, COOLER

Cloudy with fog developing overnight. Cooler, low in the mid 40’s.



MILD FOR EARLY NOVEMBER FOR THE END OF THE WEEK

Cloudy to mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the mid 60’s.

Mostly clear and cool in the lower 40’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and upper 60’s Thursday.

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny and 70° Friday.

Partly cloudy and mild in the lower 50’s into Saturday morning.



MILD WITH LATE WEEKEND RAIN DEVELOPING

Partly sunny and mild in the lower 70’s for Saturday.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s for a warm Saturday night.

Low to mid 70’s with isolated showers Sunday, and a chance for thunder.

Isolated showers or a thunderstorm for Sunday night. Low in the lower 50’s.



UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES CONTINUE NEXT WEEK

Scattered clouds and sunshine for Monday, high in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy and 50° Monday night.

Partly sunny and warm next Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70’s.